Beverly Hills bans tobacco sales

The Beverly Hills City Council has unanimously approved a ban on the retail sale of most tobacco products with a sweeping ordinance that is believed to be the first of its kind in the nation.

The ban, which is set to begin in 2021, prohibits the sale of cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, chewing tobacco and electronic cigarettes sold in gas stations, convenience stores, pharmacies and grocery stores.

Only exemption: Tobacco sales will be permitted at high-end cigar lounges and hotels.

Related tickers: MO, BTI, PM, JUUL, OTCPK:HPNN, OTCPK:MCIG, OTCQB:NTRR, OTCPK:VAPR, OTC:AHII