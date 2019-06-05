U.S.-Mexico talks and potential effects

The U.S. and Mexico are scheduled to start official talks in Washington this afternoon after President Trump threatened to impose punitive tariffs on Mexican products on June 10.

Where would the levies hit hardest? Mexico is the world's biggest exporter of beer (BUD, STZ), selling $3.6B worth to the U.S. last year, along with $2B in avocados (CVGW, FDP) and $2B in tomatoes.

Corporations are also speaking out. Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) estimated a $15M hit, but said it could cover that by raising burrito prices by around 5 cents, while auto parts maker Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) said a 5% tariff would cost the company $17M per month.

