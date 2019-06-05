BMW, Jaguar unveil next EV partnership

Another industry alliance has been formed to lower the costs of developing EVs as BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) said it would develop its next-generation electric motors, transmission and power electronics with Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM).

"We've proven we can build world beating electric cars but now we need to scale the technology to support," said Nick Rogers, Jaguar Land Rover's engineering director.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) also announced a mega investment overnight, allocating €4B over the years to 2023 to digitalize its administration and production. 4,000 jobs in non-production units could be cut as a result of the digitalization.