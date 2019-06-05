U.S. denies GM request for tariff relief

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is not getting a pass on tariffs snagging its Chinese-built Buick Envision.

The Trump administration has refused to grant the automaker an exclusion for the SUV, keeping in place a 25% duty on the import.

According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the vehicle is "strategically important or related" to Chinese industrial programs such as "Made in China 2025," which it views as a national security risk.

GM has not raised the $35,000 sticker price on the Envision to account for the tariff.