'Last orders' linked to Libor benchmark

The time has come for financial firms to make their "last orders" based on the discredited interest rate benchmark Libor, according to Dave Ramsden, deputy governor of the Bank of England.

"Firms need to be focused on what they need to do to be able to transact Sonia-based products, and stop adding to their post 2021 Libor exposures," he said in a speech.

Alternative interest rate benchmarks are calculated based on actual transactions rather than traders submissions, meaning their trickier to meddle with.