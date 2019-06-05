Cook doesn't see China targeting Apple

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are up nearly 2% premarket after CEO Tim Cook told CBS News that he didn't "anticipate" his company would be targeted by China should the ongoing trade war escalate further.

"We've had a company in China for a long time. And so, there is a, I believe, a healthy level of respect for both sides," he added.

Cook also dismissed the idea that Apple was "too big" and took issue with suggestions from presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren that it had a monopoly position that would warrant action from either lawmakers or the DOJ.