G-III Apparel issues tariffs-adjusted guidance

G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) says sales growth of 3.6% in FQ2 was fueled by strong performance in the wholesale business led by global power brands DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld.

Looking ahead, the company forecasts in-line sales of $3.28B for FY20 and EPS of $3.25 to $3.35 vs. $3.28 consensus. G-III management says the guidance includes the impact on certain of products with the current 25% tariffs imposed on nearly $2000B of total goods imported from China but no future tariff increases. Full-year EBITDA of $307M to $313M is anticipated vs. $269M a year ago.

Shares of G-III Apparel are down 3.14% premarket to $26.20.

Previously: G-III Apparel EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (June 5)