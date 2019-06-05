New Mountain Finance prices $75M of additional 5.75% notes

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) reports the pricing of $75M in additional 5.75% convertible notes due 2023.

Grants greenshoe option for up to an additional $11.25M in notes.

Initial conversion price of ~$15.18 per share of common stock, representing a 7.3% conversion premium over the last reported sale price of the common stock of $14.15.

The conversion price for the notes will not be reduced for quarterly cash dividends paid to holders of the company’s common stock at or below the rate of 34 cents per share, subject to anti-dilution and other adjustments.