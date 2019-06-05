Energy 

McDermott wins $2B in EPC work for Anadarko's Mozambique LNG project

|About: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)|By:, SA News Editor

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) says its CCS joint venture with Saipem (OTCPK:SAPMY) and Chiyoda was awarded an engineering, procurement and construction contract for Anadarko Petroleum's (NYSE:APC) Mozambique liquefied natural gas project.

MDR says its initial portion of the EPC contract award totals ~$2B.

The project scope includes EPC for all components of the onshore LNG development, which includes two LNG trains with a total nameplate capacity of 12.88M mt/year, plus associated utilities and infrastructure; previously, CCS JV provided front-end engineering design services for the development.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox