GEO Group gets one expansion, in talks for another

GEO Group's (NYSE:GEO) contract with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe, TX, is expanded by 314 beds to 1,314 beds.

The increase is expected to be operational in September 2019 and to generate incremental annualized revenue of ~$10M.

Separately, GEO's Australian subsidiary is in talks with the State of Victoria to increase the capacity at Ravenhall Correctional Centre by 300 beds, increasing the Centre's total capacity to 1,600 beds.

That expansion is expected to generate incremental annualized revenue of $19M.

GEO recently completed a notes offering to refinance debt related to Ravenhall.