Amgen's AMG 510 shows encouraging action in early-stage tumor study

Preliminary data from an open-label Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) KRASG12C inhibitor AMG 510 in patients with solid tumors showed a positive effect. The data were presented at ASCO in Chicago.

The study enrolled 35 heavily pretreated patients [14 with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), 19 with colorectal cancer (CRC) and two others].

50% (n=5/10) of evaluable NSCLC patients showed partial responses while four had stable cancer implying a disease control rate (DCR) of 90% (n=9/10). At data cut-off, duration of responses ranged from 7.3 - 27.4 weeks.

72% (n=13/18) of evaluable CRC patients experienced stable cancer at the first two dose levels.

74% (n=26/35) of participants remain on study. Nine have discontinued.

On the safety front, the rate of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) was ~68%, most mild or moderate. There were two serious (Grade 3) TEAEs: anemia and diarrhea.

Related ticker: Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) - also developing a KRASG12C inhibitor - MRTX849.

