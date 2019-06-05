American-Qantas partnership moves forward

The Department of Transportation approves the new joint venture proposal of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and Qantas.

Qantas is expected to announce two new routes (Brisbane, Australia-Chicago and Brisbane-San Francisco) after landing final approval. The joint business is expected to lead to the opportunity to launch new routes and flights including city pairs not currently served by either carrier. Other benefits include expanded codeshare relationship, optimized schedules on trans-Pacific services and better access to seats on each carrier's network.