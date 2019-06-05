Ford's JV in China faces antitrust accusations

Chinese regulators fine Ford's (NYSE:F) Changan joint venture $23.6M for violating anti-monopoly laws.

The State Administration for Market Regulation says Ford Changan broke rules by setting a minimum resale price for its cars in Chongqing.

"Changan Ford’s actions deprived downstream dealers of their pricing autonomy, excluded and restricted competition within the brand, as well as damaged fair competition in the market and consumer’s legal interests," alleges the regulator.

China's crackdown on Ford follows shortly after an investigation into FedEx was launched.