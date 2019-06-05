Uber gains another bull

Uber's (NYSE:UBER) wave of analyst initiations continues with Raymond James at an Outperform rating and $50 price target, implying a 17% upside.

Last week, Uber's first earnings report after the IPO posted a wider than expected loss. The company forecasts contribution margin improvement in the current quarter and through the rest of 2019.

Yesterday, the post-IPO analyst quiet period expired.

Uber shares are up 0.3% pre-market to $42.87.

Uber has a Neutral SA Authors' rating and an Outperform Sell Side rating.

Update with more details from the analyst note:

Raymond James' Justin Patterson thinks shares are pressured on "reasonable" concerns about competition and extended losses.

But Patterson expects competition to continue to rationalize over the next year and growth to re-accelerate. He sees revenue growth of 25%+ over the next five years.