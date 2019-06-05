AllianceBernstein preps for COO transition

AllianceBernstein's (NYSE:AB) chief operating officer, Jim Gingrich, will retire between the end of 2020 and the end of 2022.

He'll continue to oversee the relocation of the company's headquarters to Nashville and stategy and operational execution within the firm's Client Group, Private Client, and Bernstein Research business units.

Karl Sprules, most recently co-head of Global Technology and operations, has become sole head of Global Technology and Operations.

AB names Kate Burke chief administrative officer; she was previously the company's chief talent officer and head of human capital.