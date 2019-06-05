SAIC wins prime spot on $245M Marine Corps training contract

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) won a prime contractor spot on the $245M Marine Air–Ground Task Force Training Systems Support multiple-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract.

The company will compete for task orders to support pre-deployment training programs to Marine Corps operating forces within the context of Joint and combined environments to improve warfighting skills. The support will include exercise and mission rehearsal support; planning and structuring training; supporting live, virtual, constructive, and gaming training scenarios; and executive and technical training support.

This contract has a 10-year period of performance, and the work will be conducted around the world.

Source: Press Release