Final results of JCI cash tender offer

Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) has accepted for payment 102445,878 shares of ordinary shares at a purchase price of $39.25 per share, for a cost of about $4B, excluding fees and expenses related to the tender offer.

Included in the 102,445,878 shares JCI accepted for purchase in the tender offer are 535,050 shares that JCI has elected to purchase pursuant to its right to purchase up to an additional 2% of its outstanding ordinary shares.

The repurchased shares represent approximately 11.4% of JCI's ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of May 30, 2019.