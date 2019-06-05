Campbell Soup +4% after margin beat

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) says it continued to drive sales growth in the global biscuits and snacks business during FQ3 and continued its growth trends on Pepperidge Farm coupled with improvements in the Snyder’s-Lance portfolio. "In the Meals and Beverages segment, although there is more to do, we are making steady improvements on gross margin and profit and this business is showing signs of stabilization," notes CEO Mark Clouse.

Sales were up 16% during the quarter to $2.178B. Gross margin fell 210 bps to 33.4% of sales on an adjusted basis vs 30.4% consensus. Most of the drop was due to addition of the lower-margin Snyder's-Lance business, the rest of the business showed notable margin improvement from a year ago.

Looking ahead, Campbell Soup sees FY19 revenue of $9.075B to $9.92B and EPS of $2.50 to $2.55 vs. $2.45 to $2.53 prior view and $2.47 consensus.

Shares of Campbell Soup are up 3.65% premarket to $39.50.

