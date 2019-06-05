Closing of Albany's secondary offering

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) has announced the closing of the previously announced secondary offering of shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share.

Standish Family Holdings and J.S. Standish Company sold 1,405,217 shares of Class A Common Stock at a price to the public of $68.00 per share.

In connection with the offering, Standish Family Holdings granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 210,783 additional shares of Class A Common Stock. On May 31, 2019, the underwriters exercised the option in full. As a result, the total number of shares of Class A Common Stock sold was increased to 1,616,000.