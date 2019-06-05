Venezuela defaults on gold swap with Deutsche Bank - Bloomberg

Venezuela has failed to make interest payments on a gold swap agreement valued at $750M with Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), leading the lender to take possession of the precious metal used as collateral, Bloomberg reports, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The loan that Deutsche Bank made in 2016 was backed by 20 tons of gold as collateral. The agreement was set to expire in 2021 but was settled early due to the missed interest payments.

Meanwhile, Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido's parallel government has asked the bank to deposit $120M into an account outside of President Nicolas Maduro's control; that amount represents the difference in price from when the gold was acquired to its current level.

Venezuela's gold holdings, one of Maduro's few sources of capital to keep his regime going and his military forces loyal, have been shrinking.

In March Venezuela's central back missed a March deadline to buy back gold from Citigroup for almost $1.1B. And earlier, the Bank of England refused to give back $1.2B worth of Venezuelan gold.