Amgen's BiTE candidates show positive action in early-stage studies

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announces updated data from Phase 1 studies of investigational bispecific T cell engager (BiTE) candidates AMG 420 and AMG 212. The results were presented at ASCO in Chicago.

AMG 420: The early-stage study enrolled 42 patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma who progressed after at least two prior lines of therapy. The clinical response rate was 31% (n=13/42), including six complete responders (negative for minimal residual disease). At data cut-off, median duration of responses were 5.8 - 13.6 months.

On the safety front, the rate of serious (Grade 3) adverse events (AEs) was 45% (n=19/42), sixteen patients required hospitalization (four prolonged). Treatment-related serious AEs included polyneuropathy (n=2) and edema (n=1). There were two deaths, neither considered related to the study drug.

AMG 212 (pasotuximab): The monoclonal antibody is designed to bind to a promising target in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) called prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA). 16 mCRPC patients were enrolled. Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) decreases of at least 50% were observed in three patients. There were two long-term (14 months and 19.4 months, respectively) responders, the latter who experienced a complete regression of soft-tissue metastases and regression of bone metastases.

On the safety front, the most common treatment-related adverse events were fever (94%) and chills (69%). The was one serious AE (fatigue). Cytokine-release syndrome (CRS) was observed in three patients (19%), one serious (Grade 3).

Researchers also shared information on BiTE candidates AMG 596 (glioblastoma) and AMG 757 (small-cell lung cancer).

