Seabridge Gold buys Goldstorm project in Nevada

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) agrees to acquire a 100% interest in the Goldstorm Project in Nevada from Mountain View Gold for 25K SA common shares.

Goldstorm consists of 134 mining claims and 1,160 leased acres located just east of SA's Snowstorm property and is in the Northern Nevada Rift, a geologic feature hosting many high grade gold-silver mines.

SA Chairman and CEO Rudi Fronk says the acquisition provides potentially valuable targets of its own as well as insights into the Northern Nevada Rift targets on the east side of the Snowstorm property.