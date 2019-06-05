Ipsen's Dysport granted a licence update in UK

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) a licence update for Dysport in the treatment of focal spasticity.

The update to the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) means that any trained and qualified healthcare professionals including physiotherapists will be able to administer Dysport to patients within its licensed indications, and brings official protocol in line with current UK clinical practice and recommended guidelines.

Ipsen co-developed Dysport in partnership with the UK Government bodies, specifically the Centre for Applied Microbiology and Research.