Vera Bradley battles through tariffs impact

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) reports sales increased 5.1% in FQ1 to top even the highest estimate turned in by analysts. Comparable sales were 5.2% higher for the quarter.

Gross margin fell 60 bps to 55.1% of sales as improvement in full-price selling and sourcing and operational efficiencies were more than offset by the impact of Chinese tariffs.

The retailer closed eight full-line stores and opened seven factory outlet stores in the last twelve months.

Looking ahead, Vera sees Q2 revenue of $115M to $120M vs. $114M consensus and EPS of $0.25 to $0.28 vs. $0.29 consensus. Full-year revenue of $425M to $440M is anticipated vs. $427M consensus.

