Mack-Cali clarifies review committee plan ahead of annual meeting

A week before Mack-Cali's (NYSE:CLI) annual shareholder meeting, the REIT spells out its plan to form a committee to review its strategic direction.

Mack-Cali's board plans to form a committee of four independent directors, including two of Bow Street's director nominees -- MaryAnne Gilmartin and Frederic Cumenal.

The committee will be charged with reviewing all available alternatives for maximizing stockholder value, including a potential sale of the company or certain of its assets.

It will be authorized to select its own financial and other advisers.

After the review is completed, the committee will make a recommendation to the full board.

The clarifications appear to meet some of Bow Street's demands regarding the committee -- that it include Bow Street nominees Gilmartin and Cumenal as two of the four committee members and that it has the power to hire advisers.

Bow Street also wants Mack-Cali to announce that the committee is open and willing to receive any and all proposals and wants the committee's conclusions to be released to all shareholders.