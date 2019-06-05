American Eagle Outfitters +8% after Aerie shines

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reports comparable sales rose 6% in Q1 to sail past the consensus estimate of +3.1%. The strong comp was lifted by a 14% showing from the Aerie brand which came against a +38% mark from a year ago.

The retailer's gross margin rate was 36.7% vs. 36.9% consensus and 37.0% a year ago. Rent leverage and improved product costs were offset by increases in markdowns and delivery expenses during the quarter. Adjusted operating margin fell 80 bps to 5.6% of sales.

AEO says it expects Q2 EPS of $0.30 to $0.32 vs. $0.35 consensus.

Shares of AEO are up 7.70% premarket to $20.00.

