InflaRx's IFX-1 flunks mid-stage study; shares down 82% premarket

Thinly traded InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) craters 82% premarket on robust volume in response to topline data from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating lead candidate IFX-1 in patients with a chronic inflammatory skin disorder called hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).

179 subjects with moderate-to-severe HS were enrolled in four active dose arms and a placebo arm. The primary endpoint was the response rate at week 16 as measured by a scale called HiSCR.

The response rates in the minimal, low, medium and high dose arms were 40.0%, 51.5%, 38.7% and 45.5%, respectively, compared to 47.1% for placebo. The low dose cohort was the only one to surpass control, but the separation was not statistically significant.

On a positive note, IFX-1 was well-tolerated. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events were worsening of HS (disappointing) and nasopharyngitis.

The company says IFX-1 is a monoclonal anti-human complement factor C5a antibody designed to induce an anti-inflammatory response by blocking the biological activity of C5a.