Red Robin Gourmet Burgers plays defense

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) announces that the board adopted a short-term shareholder rights plan following consultation with advisors.

The company says the rights plan is intended to enable all Red Robin shareholders to realize the value of their investment and protect Red Robin from any efforts to obtain control of the company that are inconsistent with the best interests of its shareholders while Red Robin completes its ongoing CEO search and executes on its strategic plan.

Details: RRGB is issuing one preferred stock purchase right for each current share of common stock outstanding at the close of business on June 14. Initially, these rights will not be exercisable and will trade with then common stock. The rights will generally become exercisable if a person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 10% or more. In that situation, each holder of a right will be entitled to purchase, at the then-current exercise price, additional shares of common stock having a value of twice the exercise price of the right.

