Sibanye-Stillwater reduces planned job cuts in mining restructure

Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) says it will cut 3,450 jobs at its Driefontein and Beatrix gold mines in the proposed restructuring of its mining operations, lower than an previous forecast that put layoffs at about 6,670 jobs.

SBGL says voluntary separation, early retirement and natural attrition would account for most of the affected jobs, with forced layoffs limited to ~800 employees and 550 contract workers.

As part of the agreements, SBGL says the Driefontein 8 shaft would remain in operation provided it made a profit over any continuous three-month period on an all-in sustaining costs basis, but various other shafts will be closed or placed on care and maintenance.

SBGL says its gold production would drop by ~100K oz./year based on the guided run-rate following the job cuts, closures and shafts placed on care and maintenance.