Nasdaq, Microsoft bring U.S. equity market data to the masses

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is collaborating with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to expand the use of real-time U.S. equity market data by individual investors.

Through Excel, Bing, MSN, and other platforms and services owned by Microsoft, the general public, including individual investors and students, can use real-time stock equity market data from Nasdaq Last Sale to research and come up with trade ideas while improving financial literacy, the companies say.

Microsoft rises 1.1% in premarket trading.

“Expanding the reach of real-time market data through our collaboration with Microsoft is a significant step towards bringing important market information to Main Street,” said Oliver Albers, senior vice President and head of strategic partnerships for Nasdaq’s Global Information Services.