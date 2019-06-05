FLIR TrafiData solution for smart cities

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) has announced the FLIR TrafiData intelligent thermal traffic sensor solution for improved data collection capabilities to offer transportation management with key insights for smarter, safer cities.

The solution combines thermal imaging with onboard AI to detect, track, classify, and communicate road traffic data over Wi-Fi. It also differentiates and counts vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians, measures real-time travel, and provides origin and destination insights.

The ability to capture this high-resolution, real-time data enables city planners and transportation managers to manage emerging traffic conditions, reducing congestion and enhancing road safety.