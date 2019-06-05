Bond rally resumes after weak ADP jobs numbers

Only 27K private-sector jobs were added in the economy in May, according to ADP. That's well shy of expectations for 175K, and April's 271K gain.

That 27K was also the weakest ADP print in nine years.

Bonds slumped during yesterday's big rally, but buyers have returned following the ADP report, sending the 10-year Treasury yield down a full five basis points to 2.08%.

Short-term rate traders are busy pricing in Fed rate cuts, with the odds of a 25 basis point move in September now nearly 100%.

