Brown-Forman held back by F/X and tariffs

Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B) tops FQ4 EPS estimates off of sales growth of 1.5%.

Brown-Forman management says foreign exchange lopped off two full percentage points of sales growth during the quarter and tariffs negatively impacted sales by another point.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year revenue of $3.49B to $3.56B vs. $3.52B consensus and EPS of $1.75 to $1.85 vs. $1.81 consensus. "Although tariffs and higher input costs will negatively impact our gross margins again this year, we believe we are on track to return to high single digit operating income growth as we move beyond fiscal 2020," notes CEO Lawson Whiting.

