Digital Colony closes its first fund with $4.05B

Digital Colony Management reports the final closing of its inaugural fund, Digital Colony Partners, with $4.05B in commitments, beating its original target of $3.0B.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY), a global real estate and investment management company, and Digital Bridge Holdings, an investor in and operator of companies working on the next generation of mobile and internet connectivity, started Digital Colony last year.

The fund has made four investments to date -- Andean Tower partners, which operates wireless communications infrastructure in Colombia, Peru, and Chile; Digita Oy, an owner and operator of broadcast tower infrastructure in Finland; a U.K. platform currently comprised of StrattoOpencell and iWireless Solutions, which provide in-building and outdoor small cell and DAS solutions; and Peer 1, a Toronto-based firm that provides colocation, network connectivity, and managed services.

The fund has also signed a definitive agreement in partnership with EQT Infrastructure to acquire Zayo Group Holdings.