AES wind power deal rejected by Brazil regulator

Brazil's power sector regulator rejects the proposed 1.34B real ($364M) transfer of wind power complex Alto Sertao III from Renova Energia to AES Corp. (NYSE:AES), saying the companies failed to show possible gains for consumers or guarantees for the conclusion of the project.

AES Tietê, which is part of U.S.-based AES, says the 350M reais phase A of the project, with an installed capacity of 438 MW, was not at risk from the regulator's decision.

AES Tietê says it will reassess its interest in the acquisition of Phase B of the project.