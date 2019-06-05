Sientra perks up 4% premarket after pricing stock offering, Wells upgrade

Breast implant maker Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) is up 4% premarket on robust volume on a bullish call at Wells Fargo and investors' relief with a less-than expected discount of its stock offering.

Analyst David Maris upgraded the stock to Outperform with a $10 (63% upside) citing the elimination of two sources of pressure on valuation: the FDA's decision not to ban textured breast implants (due to cancer risk) and the anticipated pricing of its stock offering. He also says demand for breast implants is improving.

Yesterday after the close, the company announced a public offering of ~17.4M common shares at $5.75 per share. Underwriters over-allotment is an additional ~2.6M shares. Closing date is June 7.

Yesterday's close was $6.13.

Quant rating Very Bearish. Sell side rating Outperform.