It's a Code Red at GameStop

Bank of America Merrill Lynch gives GameStop (NYSE:GME) credit for having the right management team in place, but warns that it will take at least a year for a turnaround plan to take hold.

"We struggle with how much GME will able to monetize new “experiential” and subscription initiatives such as eSports and revamping the PowerUp rewards program," warns the firm.

What about that EPS beat? BAML notes it was derived from lower SG&A and interest expense. Not enough to push the analyst team off an Underperform rating and price objective of $4.

Benchmark is also in this morning with a reiterated Sell rating and lowered price target of $5. Other firms are also pointing to the difficulty of keeping investors interested in the name with the dividend slashed and the console refreshes from Microsoft and Sony not expected until 2020.

Shares of GameStop are down 28.99% in premarket trading to $5.56. Nasdaq is showing that GME trades went off as low as $5.39 in the early session.

