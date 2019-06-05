Gain Capital cuts costs, sees trading heading to more normal levels

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) sees signs that market conditions are returning to more normal levels of trading as it reduces its cost outlook for the year.

Now sees 2019 overhead costs of $180M-$190M, down from its earlier outlook of $190M-$200M.

CEO Glenn Stevens says Q1 results reflected unusually unfavorable market conditions with the CVIX close to a decade low and the euro in its narrowest quarterly range since inception.

"In the first two months of the second quarter of this year, we are seeing a return to more normal RPM levels, in line with our historical trailing twelve-month rates," he said.

Average monthly new accounts for the first two months of Q2 are up 8% vs. Q1 and up 37% Y/Y, Stevens said.

He concludes that GCAP is trading "well below our actual value as a company."

