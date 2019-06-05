Wabtec, union talks set to continue today

While negotiations between Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) and UE 506 and 618 ran late into [Tuesday] morning and failed to produce a settlement, we will return to the negotiating table on Wednesday, June 5, and remain optimistic that we will find a fair and equitable outcome for all parties," both sides wrote in a joint statement.

The talks are just the latest chapter in a 90-day negotiating window established as part of the settlement of a nine-day strike that began on Feb. 26, when 1,700 members of the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America walked off the job.

The strike came a day after the former GE Transportation plant was purchased by Wabtec.