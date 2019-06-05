Pretium's underground exploration intercepts gold mineralization at depth

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) says its 2019 deep underground exploration drilling program confirmed expectations for Brucejack-style mineralization and proximity to porphyry-style mineralization at depth and to the east of its Brucejack mine.

PVG says it drilled two deep holes from the eastern edge of the 1,110-meter level in the Valley of the Kings underground development, both of which encountered Brucejack-style, gold-silver bearing quartz carbonate stockwork.

PVG also says it has mobilized crews in preparation for the 2019 grassroots exploration program on its Bowser claims to follow up on previously completed exploration on the 1,250-sq. km property surrounding Brucejack.