Gold matches 2019 high after soft jobs numbers

What now seems like a nearly certain prospect of a rate cut within the next three months has gold investors feeling it. The latest sign was this morning's ADP jobs numbers for May - up just 27K vs estimates for a 175K gain. It was also the weakest ADP print in nine years.

Forget September (about a 100% of a rate cut by then) - short-term rate traders are now pricing better than a 50% chance of a rate cut in July.

Gold's been on a tear of late, and added even more following the ADP number, now up 1.4% for the session at $1,347.50 per ounce. That about matches the 2019 set in February.

GLD +1% premarket

