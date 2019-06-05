Chevron to launch sales of IMO-compliant shipping fuel

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it plans to bring a 0.5% sulfur shipping fuel blend to the market by the end of Q3, meeting International Maritime Organization rules that will require ships to use fuels with a sulfur content of no more than 0.5% by the start of 2020, down from 3.5% currently.

"If the shipping company is willing to try it out now we can make it available, but not for continuous purchase," CVX Fuels Technologist Monique Vermeire tells Reuters.

BP and Royal Dutch Shell also have said they are developing very low sulfur fuels to meet the 0.5% requirement.