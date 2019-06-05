Cryptocurrency 

Kik Interactive says SEC suit is `flawed"

|About: Kik Interactive (KIKI)|By:, SA News Editor

Kik Interactive (KIKI) takes issue with the SEC's lawsuit against the chat platform.

"We hope this case will make it clear that the securities laws should not be applied to a currency used by millions of people in dozens of apps," said Kik CEO Ted Livingston.

Kik General Counsel Eileen Lyon contends that the SEC's case is based on a flawed legal theory.

Says the complaint incorrectly assumes:

    That any discussion of a potential increase in value of an asset is the same as offering or promising profits solely from the efforts of another;

    That having aligned incentives is the same as creating a "common enterprise";

    And that any contributions by a seller or promoter are necessarily the "essential" managerial or entrepreneurial efforts required to create an investment contract.

Yesterday the SEC sued Kik, alleging it conducted an illegal $100M securities offering of Kin digital tokens.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox