Kik Interactive says SEC suit is `flawed"

Kik Interactive (KIKI) takes issue with the SEC's lawsuit against the chat platform. "We hope this case will make it clear that the securities laws should not be applied to a currency used by millions of people in dozens of apps," said Kik CEO Ted Livingston. Kik General Counsel Eileen Lyon contends that the SEC's case is based on a flawed legal theory. Says the complaint incorrectly assumes:

That any discussion of a potential increase in value of an asset is the same as offering or promising profits solely from the efforts of another; That having aligned incentives is the same as creating a "common enterprise"; And that any contributions by a seller or promoter are necessarily the "essential" managerial or entrepreneurial efforts required to create an investment contract.