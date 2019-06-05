Kik Interactive says SEC suit is `flawed"

Kik Interactive (KIKI) takes issue with the SEC's lawsuit against the chat platform.
"We hope this case will make it clear that the securities laws should not be applied to a currency used by millions of people in dozens of apps," said Kik CEO Ted Livingston.
Kik General Counsel Eileen Lyon contends that the SEC's case is based on a flawed legal theory.
Says the complaint incorrectly assumes:
That any discussion of a potential increase in value of an asset is the same as offering or promising profits solely from the efforts of another;
That having aligned incentives is the same as creating a "common enterprise";
And that any contributions by a seller or promoter are necessarily the "essential" managerial or entrepreneurial efforts required to create an investment contract.
Yesterday the SEC sued Kik, alleging it conducted an illegal $100M securities offering of Kin digital tokens.
