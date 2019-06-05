Main Street announces new portfolio investment

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) completed a new portfolio investment to facilitate the management led buyout of Trantech Radiator Products.

Main Street, along with its co-investors, partnered with the Company's senior management team to facilitate the transaction, with Main Street funding $15.1M in a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment.

In addition, Main Street and one of its co-investors are providing Trantech a credit facility to support its future growth initiatives and working capital needs.

Source: Press Release