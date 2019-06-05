Cronos updates on cannabinoid research activities

Spectrum Therapeutics, Cronos Group's (CRON +9.8% ) medical division, updates investors on its cannabinoid research activities.

Two Phase 1 studies, one in Canada and one in Chile, have been completed. Dosing and safety data will inform Phase 2 trials. The first proof-of-concept (POC) Phase 2b, evaluating medical cannabis for the potential treatment of insomnia, is in process with an expected completion date of Q2 2020. Topline data should be available in Q3 2020.

Over twenty conditions, including pain, sleep, and mood/anxiety disorders, are being investigated in other POC studies. It is also exploring the efficacy of CBD-based therapies in neurodegenerative disorders and for the treatment concussion symptoms. Preliminary results from a trial of the latter should be available by July 2020.

Recently acquired C3 Cannabinoid Compound Company is conducting a study of dronabinol for the potential treatment of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis. Patient registration for a study assessing medical cannabis for the treatment of cancer-associated pain should start in September.

Spectrum has also launched a global pharmacovigilance program to document adverse events associated with medical cannabis products in addition to its recreational brands in Canada.