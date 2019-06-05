Stocks pare gains as private sector job growth weakest in nine years

Stocks add to yesterday's strong gains but slip well off earlier pre-market highs after the ADP employment report showed private payrolls rose by just 27K in May, the weakest showing since March 2010; S&P +0.2% , Dow and Nasdaq both +0.3% .

The report stokes concerns about a slowing U.S. economy in Q2 but feed investors' belief that the Fed will be forced to cut rates sooner rather than later.

The disappointing data has sent U.S. Treasury yields lower across the curve, with the two-year yield down 9 bps to 1.79% and the 10-year yield 2 bps lower to 2.10%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 96.93.

European bourses are modestly higher, with Germany's DAX +0.1% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% and France's CAC +0.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +1.8% while China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.

In the U.S., Salesforce.com +4% after raising its earnings outlook and posting record Q1 revenue.

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows information technology ( +1.3% ), health care ( +0.7% ) and industrials ( +0.6% ) leading the way, while energy ( -0.4% ) and financials ( -0.3% ) are weighed by lower oil prices and Treasury yields.

WTI crude oil -1.1% to $52.87/bbl on a surprise rise in U.S. crude stockpiles, according to the American Petroleum Institute.

Still ahead: June Fed Beige Book