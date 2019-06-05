Outsized rally for consumer staples giants?

Procter & Gamble (PG +1% ), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY +0.7% ) and Unilever (UL +0.5% ) all trade near their record highs to push valuation above historic norms, notes The Wall Street Journal's Carol Ryan .

While the consumer staples names are seen as a refuge from tariff-impacted sectors, the trio are also being given credit for evolving with innovation to compete with small insurgent brands. "But investors may regret giving so much credit to a recovery that is yet to really materialize," warns Ryan.