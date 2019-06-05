LabCorp discloses data breach at external collection agency

  • LabCorp (LH -1.6%) joins competitor Quest Diagnostics (DGX -0.2%) in disclosing unauthorized activity on the web payment page of American Medical Collection Agency (AMCA), its contracted collector of service revenues. The breach occurred between August 1, 2018 and March 30, 2019.
  • LabCorp had referred about 7.7M of its retail customers to the site who, in turn, submitted personal data including credit card and bank account information.
  • Update: OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) has disclosed that its BioReference Laboratories unit has used AMCA. Data on ~422,600 BioReference clients were stored on AMCA's affected system. It is sending notices to ~6,600 BioReference clients who had credit card or bank account information that may have been compromised. Shares are down 3% premarket on Thursday, June 6.
