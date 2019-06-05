First Quantum mining contract will be reviewed, says Panama's president-elect

Panamanian President-elect Cortizo says his government will review a mining contract awarded to a First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF -1.1%) subsidiary, raising uncertainty around a key project for the miner.
The company owns 90% of Minera Panama, which owns the concession for the Cobre Panama project, where production is expected to double by 2022 after its ongoing ramp-up is completed.
Cortizo's remarks come after Panama's national assembly rejected a bill that sought to reaffirm Minera Panama's contract, with legislators arguing that royalties are too low and the issue should be decided by the incoming government.
