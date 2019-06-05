Quanex Building Products +4% on mixed Q2 results; lowers FY19 revenue guidance

Quanex Building Products (NX +4.7% ) reported Q2 sales growth on 1.9% Y/Y to $218.2M, due to above market growth in the European Fenestration segment coupled with price increases related to raw material inflation recovery.

Sales by segments: NA Fenestration $115.35M (+1% Y/Y); EU Fenestration $41.62M (+7.2% Y/Y); and NA Cabinet Components $62.34M (+0.3% Y/Y)..

Adj. EBITDA was $23.35M (+9.5% Y/Y); and margin improved by 75 bps to 10.7%.

Segment Adj. EBITDA margins: NA Fenestration 11.4% up by 50 bps ; EU Fenestration 16.9% up by 390 bps ; and NA Cabinet Components 7.4% up by 90 bps .

Cash provided by operating activities was $20.39M, compared to $13.42M a year ago. Free Cash flow $13.63M.

Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $20.26M as of April 30, 2019.

During the quarter company repurchased 171,016 shares of common stock for ~$2.7M at an average price of $15.71 per share

FY19 Guidance: Revenue growth 2% to 3% (prior 4% to 6%); and Adj. EBITDA $97M to $107M.

